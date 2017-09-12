Common Pleas Board of Revisions Tax Foreclosure

Date Filed
September 8, 2017
Case Number
15270
Amount
$874.37
Case Type
Board of Revisions Tax Foreclosure
Judge
Board of Revisions

Plaintiff

Filed by.
Treasurer of Cuyahoga County
C/O Justice Center, 9th Floor, 1200 Ontario St.
Cleveland, OH 44113

Plaintiff's Attorney

Gregory Bernard Rowinski
Gregory B. Rowinski
13810 Carpenter Road
Garfield Hts. OH 44125-5128

Defendant

Diane Merriweather, et al.
3159 Livingston Rd.
Cleveland Ohio 44120
Property Details (from Cuyahoga County Auditors Office)

Owner
MERRIWEATHER, DIANE 
Class
Road Type
PV 
Water
MUN 
Gas
Sewer
SNS 
Electricity
Acreage
0.14600 
Land Use
PRIMARY 
Legal Depth
135.00 
Legal Frontage
47.00 
Average Depth
135 
Lot Square Ft.
6345 
Lot Shape
RT 
Topography
LV 
 