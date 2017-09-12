Common Pleas Board of Revisions Tax Foreclosure

Date Filed
September 8, 2017
Case Number
15272
Amount
$2,617.57
Case Type
Board of Revisions Tax Foreclosure
Judge
Board of Revisions

Plaintiff

Filed by.
Treasurer of Cuyahoga County
C/O Justice Center, 9th Floor, 1200 Ontario St.
Cleveland, OH 44113

Plaintiff's Attorney

Matthew Harrison Grabenstein
Cuyahoga County Prosecutor's Office
310 W. Lakeside Ave., 3rd Floo
Cleveland OH 44113

Defendant

Oday Properties, LLC, et al.
227 Meadow View Ct.
Springboro Ohio 45066
Property Details (from Cuyahoga County Auditors Office)

Owner
 
Class
Road Type
PV 
Water
MUN 
Gas
Sewer
SNS 
Electricity
1 Bedroom
2 Bedroom
3 Bedroom
More Bedroom
Efficiencies
Units of Ref.
Zoning Code
LR 
Zoning Use
RET- 
Tax Disrtict
30 
Use Area
Tax Abatement
 
Tax Description
FULL SVC GAS STATION 
Neighborhood
27083 
Total Buildings
Acreage
0.13500 
Land Use
PRIMARY 
Legal Depth
95.00 
Legal Frontage
57.60 
Average Depth
Lot Square Ft.
5871 
Lot Shape
 
Topography
LV 
 