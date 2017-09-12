Common Pleas Board of Revisions Tax Foreclosure

Date Filed
September 8, 2017
Case Number
15273
Amount
$3,183.92
Case Type
Board of Revisions Tax Foreclosure
Judge
Board of Revisions

Plaintiff

Filed by.
Treasurer of Cuyahoga County
C/O Justice Center, 9th Floor, 1200 Ontario St.
Cleveland, OH 44113

Plaintiff's Attorney

Adam David Jutte
Cuyahoga County Prosecutor's Office
310 West Lakeside Avenue
Cleveland OH 44113

Defendant

Mohammad Rafiq Ullah, et al.
11153 Camarosa Circle
San Diego California 92126
Property Details (from Cuyahoga County Auditors Office)

Owner
ULLAH, MOHAMMAD RAFIQ & AKHTER 
Class
Road Type
PV 
Water
MUN 
Gas
Sewer
SNS 
Electricity
Acreage
0.12000 
Land Use
PRIMARY 
Legal Depth
124.00 
Legal Frontage
42.00 
Average Depth
124 
Lot Square Ft.
5208 
Lot Shape
RT 
Topography
RO 
 