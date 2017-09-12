Common Pleas Foreclosure

Date Filed
September 5, 2017
Case Number
885474
Amount
$58,683.69
Case Type
Foreclosure
Judge
Judge N. Fuerst

Plaintiff

Filed by.
U.S. Bank, NA, etc.
Co Ocwen Loan Servicing, Llc, 1661 Worthington Rd., Ste. 100
West Palm Beach, FL 33409

Plaintiff's Attorney

Ted Alan Humbert
The Law Offices of John D Clunk Co LPA
4500 Courthouse Blvd
Stow OH 44224

Defendant

Joel B. Valenti, et al.
13555 Shady Oak Blvd.
Garfield Heights Ohio 44125
Property Details (from Cuyahoga County Auditors Office)

Owner
VALENTI, JOEL B & SALLY A 
Class
Road Type
PV 
Water
MUN 
Gas
Sewer
SNS 
Electricity
Acreage
0.12600 
Land Use
PRIMARY 
Legal Depth
122.00 
Legal Frontage
45.00 
Average Depth
122 
Lot Square Ft.
5490 
Lot Shape
RT 
Topography
LV 
 