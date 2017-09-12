Common Pleas Foreclosure
- Date Filed
- September 5, 2017
- Case Number
- 885474
- Amount
- $58,683.69
- Case Type
- Foreclosure
- Judge
- Judge N. Fuerst
Plaintiff
Filed by.
U.S. Bank, NA, etc.
Co Ocwen Loan Servicing, Llc, 1661 Worthington Rd., Ste. 100
West Palm Beach, FL 33409
Plaintiff's Attorney
The Law Offices of John D Clunk Co LPA
4500 Courthouse Blvd
Stow OH 44224
Defendant
Joel B. Valenti, et al.
13555 Shady Oak Blvd.Garfield Heights Ohio 44125
