Common Pleas Board of Revisions Tax Foreclosure

Date Filed
September 11, 2017
Case Number
15277
Amount
$1,451.11
Case Type
Board of Revisions Tax Foreclosure
Judge
Board of Revisions

Plaintiff

Filed by.
Treasurer of Cuyahoga County
C/O Justice Center, 9th Floor, 1200 Ontario St.
Cleveland, OH 44113

Plaintiff's Attorney

Michael Alfred Kenny Jr.
Cuyahoga County Prosecutor's Office
1200 Ontario St 9th Floor
Cleveland OH 44113

Defendant

Provident Trust Group, LLC
7345 S. Durango Dr.
Las Vegas, NV 89113
Return to List

About your information and the public record.

Property Details (from Cuyahoga County Auditors Office)

Owner
CROGHAN, PATRICK W. 
Class
Road Type
PV 
Water
MUN 
Gas
Sewer
SNS 
Electricity
Acreage
0.06100 
Land Use
PRIMARY 
Legal Depth
44.00 
Legal Frontage
60.00 
Average Depth
44 
Lot Square Ft.
2640 
Lot Shape
RT 
Topography
LV 
 