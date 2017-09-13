Common Pleas Board of Revisions Tax Foreclosure

Date Filed
September 11, 2017
Case Number
15286
Amount
$494.04
Case Type
Board of Revisions Tax Foreclosure
Judge
Board of Revisions

Plaintiff

Filed by.
Treasurer of Cuyahoga County
C/O Justice Center, 9th Floor, 1200 Ontario St.
Cleveland, OH 44113

Plaintiff's Attorney

Hannah Felicia Grossma Singerman
Cuyahoga County Prosecutor's Office
310 W. Lakeside Ave., 3rd Floo
Cleveland OH 44113

Defendant

Witz Props, LLC, et al.
24460 Aurora Road
Cleveland, OH 44146
Property Details (from Cuyahoga County Auditors Office)

Owner
WITZ PROPS LLC 
Class
Road Type
PV 
Water
MUN 
Gas
Sewer
SNS 
Electricity
Acreage
0.09600 
Land Use
PRIMARY 
Legal Depth
119.00 
Legal Frontage
35.00 
Average Depth
119 
Lot Square Ft.
4165 
Lot Shape
RT 
Topography
LV 
 