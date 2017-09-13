Common Pleas Board of Revisions Tax Foreclosure

Date Filed
September 11, 2017
Case Number
15291
Amount
$1,329.91
Case Type
Board of Revisions Tax Foreclosure
Judge
Board of Revisions

Plaintiff

Filed by.
Treasurer of Cuyahoga County
C/O Justice Center, 9th Floor, 1200 Ontario St.
Cleveland, OH 44113

Plaintiff's Attorney

Adam David Jutte
Cuyahoga County Prosecutor's Office
310 West Lakeside Avenue
Cleveland OH 44113

Defendant

Mike Ervin, et al.
12603 Soika Ave.
Cleveland, OH 44120
Property Details (from Cuyahoga County Auditors Office)

Owner
RECA L.P. 
Class
Road Type
PV 
Water
MUN 
Gas
Sewer
SNS 
Electricity
Acreage
0.07000 
Land Use
PRIMARY 
Legal Depth
60.50 
Legal Frontage
50.00 
Average Depth
60 
Lot Square Ft.
3050 
Lot Shape
IRR 
Topography
LV 
 