Common Pleas Tort-medical malpractice

Date Filed
September 6, 2017
Case Number
885497
Amount
$25,000.00
Case Type
Tort-medical malpractice
Judge
Judge M. Donnelly

Plaintiff

Filed by.
Estate of Thomas Havelka
C/O Eadie Hill Trial Lawyers, 3100 East 45th St., Ste. 218
Cleveland, OH 44127

Plaintiff's Attorney

Michael Anthony Hill
Spangenberg, Shibley and Liber
1001 Lakeside Ave. East
Cleveland OH 44114

Defendant

Alliance Healthcare Braeview, Inc., et al.
50 East Washington St.
Chagrin Falls, OH 44022
