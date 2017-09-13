Common Pleas Tort-medical malpractice
- Date Filed
- September 6, 2017
- Case Number
- 885497
- Amount
- $25,000.00
- Case Type
- Tort-medical malpractice
- Judge
- Judge M. Donnelly
Plaintiff
Filed by.
Estate of Thomas Havelka
C/O Eadie Hill Trial Lawyers, 3100 East 45th St., Ste. 218
Cleveland, OH 44127
Plaintiff's Attorney
Spangenberg, Shibley and Liber
1001 Lakeside Ave. East
Cleveland OH 44114
Defendant
Alliance Healthcare Braeview, Inc., et al.
50 East Washington St.
Chagrin Falls, OH 44022
About your information and the public record.