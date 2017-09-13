Common Pleas Tax Foreclosure
- Date Filed
- September 6, 2017
- Case Number
- 885519
- Amount
- $408.84
- Case Type
- Tax Foreclosure
- Judge
- Judge B. Sheehan
Plaintiff
Filed by.
Treasurer of Cuyahoga County
C/O Justice Center, 9th Floor, 1200 Ontario St.
Cleveland, OH 44113
Plaintiff's Attorney
Cuyahoga County Prosecutor's Office
310 W. Lakeside Ave., 3rd Floo
Cleveland OH 44113
Defendant
Toni L. Mays, et al.
9009 Bancroft Ave.
Cleveland, OH 44105
About your information and the public record.
Property Details (from Cuyahoga County Auditors Office)
- Owner
-
- Class
- C
- Road Type
-
- Water
-
- Gas
-
- Sewer
-
- Electricity
-
- 1 Bedroom
- 0
- 2 Bedroom
- 0
- 3 Bedroom
- 0
- More Bedroom
- 0
- Efficiencies
- 0
- Units of Ref.
- 0
- Zoning Code
- 2F
- Zoning Use
- 2F
- Tax Disrtict
- 30
- Use Area
- 0
- Tax Abatement
-
- Tax Description
- DAY CARE CENTER
- Neighborhood
- 27073
- Total Buildings
- 0
- Acreage
- 0.11500
- Land Use
- PRIMARY
- Legal Depth
- 0.00
- Legal Frontage
- 0.00
- Average Depth
- 0
- Lot Square Ft.
- 5000
- Lot Shape
-
- Topography
- RO