Common Pleas Quiet title
- Date Filed
- September 6, 2017
- Case Number
- 885520
- Case Type
- Quiet title
- Judge
- Judge K. Gallagher
Plaintiff
Filed by.
Evelyn Cleaves Johnson, et al.
5991 Sunset Dr.
Bedford Heights, OH 44146
Plaintiff's Attorney
Cohen, Rosenthal & Kramer LLP
700 W St. Clair Ave
Cleveland OH 44113
Defendant
Home Time Corporation, et al.
921 East Dupont Road
Fort Wayne, IN 46825
About your information and the public record.
Property Details (from Cuyahoga County Auditors Office)
- Owner
-
- Class
- C
- Road Type
- PV
- Water
- MUN
- Gas
- Y
- Sewer
- SNS
- Electricity
- Y
- 1 Bedroom
- 0
- 2 Bedroom
- 0
- 3 Bedroom
- 0
- More Bedroom
- 0
- Efficiencies
- 0
- Units of Ref.
- 0
- Zoning Code
- GR
- Zoning Use
- COM-
- Tax Disrtict
- 30
- Use Area
- 1728
- Tax Abatement
-
- Tax Description
- CAFETERIA
- Neighborhood
- 27073
- Total Buildings
- 1
- Acreage
- 0.05700
- Land Use
- PRIMARY
- Legal Depth
- 0.00
- Legal Frontage
- 25.00
- Average Depth
- 0
- Lot Square Ft.
- 2500
- Lot Shape
-
- Topography
- LV
Building Information
- AC Percent
- 0
- Average Unit Size
- 0
- Basement Type
- SLB
- Canopy
- 0
- Condition
- AVG
- Construction Class
- D
- Date Built
- 1947
- Effective Age
- 1960
- Exterior Walls
- BR
- Floor Area
- 1728
- Freezer/Cooler
- 0
- Freight Elevator
- 0
- Heat Type
- FHA
- Mezzinine Area
- 0
- Night Deposit
- 0
- Bathroooms
- 0
- Living Units
- 0
- Single Fixtures
- 6
- Toilet Rooms
- 0
- Total Fixtures
- 6
- Office Area
- 0
- Passenger Elevator
- 0
- Retail Area
- 0
- Sprinkler
- N
- Total Story Height
- 1
- Wall Height
- 14
Building Use
- Area
- 1728
- Use Description
- RESTAURANT
- Description
- 1ST