Common Pleas Quiet title

Date Filed
September 6, 2017
Case Number
885520
Case Type
Quiet title
Judge
Judge K. Gallagher

Plaintiff

Filed by.
Evelyn Cleaves Johnson, et al.
5991 Sunset Dr.
Bedford Heights, OH 44146

Plaintiff's Attorney

Ellen Maglicic Kramer
Cohen, Rosenthal & Kramer LLP
700 W St. Clair Ave
Cleveland OH 44113

Defendant

Home Time Corporation, et al.
921 East Dupont Road
Fort Wayne, IN 46825
Property Details (from Cuyahoga County Auditors Office)

Owner
 
Class
Road Type
PV 
Water
MUN 
Gas
Sewer
SNS 
Electricity
1 Bedroom
2 Bedroom
3 Bedroom
More Bedroom
Efficiencies
Units of Ref.
Zoning Code
GR 
Zoning Use
COM- 
Tax Disrtict
30 
Use Area
1728 
Tax Abatement
 
Tax Description
CAFETERIA 
Neighborhood
27073 
Total Buildings
Acreage
0.05700 
Land Use
PRIMARY 
Legal Depth
0.00 
Legal Frontage
25.00 
Average Depth
Lot Square Ft.
2500 
Lot Shape
 
Topography
LV 

Building Information

AC Percent
0
Average Unit Size
0
Basement Type
SLB
Canopy
0
Condition
AVG
Construction Class
D
Date Built
1947
Effective Age
1960
Exterior Walls
BR
Floor Area
1728
Freezer/Cooler
0
Freight Elevator
0
Heat Type
FHA
Mezzinine Area
0
Night Deposit
0
Bathroooms
0
Living Units
0
Single Fixtures
6
Toilet Rooms
0
Total Fixtures
6
Office Area
0
Passenger Elevator
0
Retail Area
0
Sprinkler
N
Total Story Height
1
Wall Height
14

Building Use

Area
1728
Use Description
RESTAURANT
Description
1ST
 