Common Pleas Tort-medical malpractice
- Date Filed
- September 6, 2017
- Case Number
- 885526
- Amount
- $25,000.00
- Case Type
- Tort-medical malpractice
- Judge
- Judge P. Corrigan
Plaintiff
Filed by.
Joanne Morehouse
4270 River Birch Dr.
Spring Hill, FL 34607
Plaintiff's Attorney
McCarthy, Lebit, Crystal & Liffman Co.,
101 W Prospect Ave, Ste 1800
Cleveland OH 44115-1088
Defendant
The Cleveland Clinic Foundation, et al.
3050 Science Park Dr., AC321
Beachwood, OH 44122
