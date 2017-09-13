Common Pleas Tax Foreclosure

Date Filed
September 6, 2017
Case Number
885549
Amount
$7,927.22
Case Type
Tax Foreclosure
Judge
Judge J. Synenberg

Plaintiff

Filed by.
Treasurer of Cuyahoga County
C/O Justice Center, 9th Floor, 1200 Ontario St.
Cleveland, OH 44113

Plaintiff's Attorney

Adam David Jutte
Cuyahoga County Prosecutor's Office
310 West Lakeside Avenue
Cleveland OH 44113

Defendant

Anthony Teamer, et al.
15725 Euclid Ave.
Cleveland, OH 44112
Property Details (from Cuyahoga County Auditors Office)

Owner
 
Class
Road Type
PV 
Water
MUN 
Gas
Sewer
SNS 
Electricity
1 Bedroom
2 Bedroom
3 Bedroom
More Bedroom
Efficiencies
Units of Ref.
Zoning Code
U3 
Zoning Use
RET- 
Tax Disrtict
440 
Use Area
6989 
Tax Abatement
 
Tax Description
AUTO REPAIR GARAGE 
Neighborhood
28073 
Total Buildings
Acreage
0.29800 
Land Use
PRIMARY 
Legal Depth
0.00 
Legal Frontage
60.50 
Average Depth
Lot Square Ft.
12992 
Lot Shape
 
Topography
LV 

Building Information

AC Percent
0
Average Unit Size
0
Basement Type
SLB
Canopy
0
Condition
AVG
Construction Class
C
Date Built
1958
Effective Age
1969
Exterior Walls
B/C
Floor Area
3989
Freezer/Cooler
0
Freight Elevator
0
Heat Type
FHA
Mezzinine Area
0
Night Deposit
0
Bathroooms
0
Living Units
0
Single Fixtures
2
Toilet Rooms
2
Total Fixtures
6
Office Area
0
Passenger Elevator
0
Retail Area
0
Sprinkler
N
Total Story Height
1
Wall Height
16

Building Use

Area
3590
Use Description
COMM SERVICE GARAGE
Description
1ST
Area
399
Use Description
OFFICE
Description
1ST

Building Information

AC Percent
0
Average Unit Size
0
Basement Type
SLB
Canopy
0
Condition
AVG
Construction Class
C
Date Built
1963
Effective Age
1971
Exterior Walls
CB
Floor Area
3000
Freezer/Cooler
0
Freight Elevator
0
Heat Type
UNH
Mezzinine Area
0
Night Deposit
0
Bathroooms
0
Living Units
0
Single Fixtures
0
Toilet Rooms
0
Total Fixtures
0
Office Area
0
Passenger Elevator
0
Retail Area
0
Sprinkler
N
Total Story Height
1
Wall Height
14

Building Use

Area
3000
Use Description
STORAGE WAREHOUSE
Description
1ST
 