Common Pleas Board of Revisions Tax Foreclosure

Date Filed
September 12, 2017
Case Number
15296
Amount
$3,261.12
Case Type
Board of Revisions Tax Foreclosure
Judge
Board of Revisions

Plaintiff

Filed by.
Treasurer of Cuyahoga County
C/O Justice Center, 9th Floor, 1200 Ontario St.
Cleveland, OH 44113

Plaintiff's Attorney

Michael Alfred Kenny Jr.
Cuyahoga County Prosecutor's Office
1200 Ontario St 9th Floor
Cleveland OH 44113

Defendant

EZ Access Funding, LLC, et al.
3920 Birch Street, Ste. 102
Newport Beach California 92660
Property Details (from Cuyahoga County Auditors Office)

Owner
CRISPO , GABRIEL C. 
Class
Road Type
PV 
Water
MUN 
Gas
Sewer
SNS 
Electricity
Acreage
0.19100 
Land Use
PRIMARY 
Legal Depth
185.00 
Legal Frontage
45.00 
Average Depth
185 
Lot Square Ft.
8325 
Lot Shape
RT 
Topography
LV 
 