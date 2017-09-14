Common Pleas Board of Revisions Tax Foreclosure

Date Filed
September 12, 2017
Case Number
15297
Amount
$1,619.40
Case Type
Board of Revisions Tax Foreclosure
Judge
Board of Revisions

Plaintiff

Filed by.
Treasurer of Cuyahoga County
C/O Justice Center, 9th Floor, 1200 Ontario St.
Cleveland, OH 44113

Plaintiff's Attorney

Gregory Bernard Rowinski
Gregory B. Rowinski
13810 Carpenter Road
Garfield Hts. OH 44125-5128

Defendant

Entrust Freedom To Benefit Brian, etc.
1520 Royal Palm Sq. Blvd., Ste. 320
Fort Myers Florida 33919
Property Details (from Cuyahoga County Auditors Office)

Owner
WELLS FARGO BANK 
Class
Road Type
PV 
Water
MUN 
Gas
Sewer
SNS 
Electricity
Acreage
0.10700 
Land Use
PRIMARY 
Legal Depth
133.00 
Legal Frontage
35.00 
Average Depth
133 
Lot Square Ft.
4655 
Lot Shape
RT 
Topography
LV 
 