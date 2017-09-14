Common Pleas Board of Revisions Tax Foreclosure

Date Filed
September 12, 2017
Case Number
15299
Amount
$1,293.68
Case Type
Board of Revisions Tax Foreclosure
Judge
Board of Revisions

Plaintiff

Filed by.
Treasurer of Cuyahoga County
C/O Justice Center, 9th Floor, 1200 Ontario St.
Cleveland, OH 44113

Plaintiff's Attorney

Gregory Bernard Rowinski
Gregory B. Rowinski
13810 Carpenter Road
Garfield Hts. OH 44125-5128

Defendant

Prettis L. Bowers, et al.
10915 Mount Overlook Ave.
Cleveland Ohio 44104
Property Details (from Cuyahoga County Auditors Office)

Owner
DEUTSCHE BANK TRUST COMPANY AM 
Class
Road Type
PV 
Water
MUN 
Gas
Sewer
SNS 
Electricity
Acreage
0.09600 
Land Use
PRIMARY 
Legal Depth
105.00 
Legal Frontage
40.00 
Average Depth
105 
Lot Square Ft.
4200 
Lot Shape
RT 
Topography
LV 
 