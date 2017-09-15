Common Pleas Board of Revisions Tax Foreclosure

Date Filed
September 13, 2017
Case Number
15307
Amount
$1,794.18
Case Type
Board of Revisions Tax Foreclosure
Judge
Board of Revisions

Plaintiff

Filed by.
Treasurer of Cuyahoga County
C/O Justice Center, 9th Floor, 1200 Ontario St.
Cleveland, OH 44113

Plaintiff's Attorney

Adam David Jutte
Cuyahoga County Prosecutor's Office
310 West Lakeside Avenue
Cleveland OH 44113

Defendant

Christine Rogers, et al.
1757 Burgess Road
Cleveland Ohio 44112
Return to List

About your information and the public record.

Property Details (from Cuyahoga County Auditors Office)

Owner
 
Class
Road Type
PV 
Water
MUN 
Gas
Sewer
SNS 
Electricity
Acreage
0.15000 
Land Use
PRIMARY 
Legal Depth
145.00 
Legal Frontage
45.00 
Average Depth
145 
Lot Square Ft.
6525 
Lot Shape
RT 
Topography
LV 
 