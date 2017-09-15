Common Pleas Board of Revisions Tax Foreclosure

Date Filed
September 13, 2017
Case Number
15320
Amount
$2,613.95
Case Type
Board of Revisions Tax Foreclosure
Judge
Board of Revisions

Plaintiff

Filed by.
Treasurer of Cuyahoga County
C/O Justice Center, 9th Floor, 1200 Ontario St.
Cleveland, OH 44113

Plaintiff's Attorney

Hannah Felicia Grossma Singerman
Cuyahoga County Prosecutor's Office
310 W. Lakeside Ave., 3rd Floo
Cleveland OH 44113

Defendant

Rose Marie Reid, et al.
1847 Rudwick Road
Cleveland Ohio 44112
Property Details (from Cuyahoga County Auditors Office)

Owner
REID, ROSE MARIE 
Class
Road Type
PV 
Water
MUN 
Gas
Sewer
SNS 
Electricity
Acreage
0.31800 
Land Use
PRIMARY 
Legal Depth
277.00 
Legal Frontage
50.00 
Average Depth
277 
Lot Square Ft.
13850 
Lot Shape
RT 
Topography
LV 
 