Common Pleas Tax Foreclosure

Date Filed
September 8, 2017
Case Number
885638
Amount
$5,193.21
Case Type
Tax Foreclosure
Judge
Judge B. Sheehan

Plaintiff

Filed by.
Treasurer of Cuyahoga County
C/O Justice Center, 9th Floor, 1200 Ontario St.
Cleveland, OH 44113

Plaintiff's Attorney

Matthew Harrison Grabenstein
Cuyahoga County Prosecutor's Office
310 W. Lakeside Ave., 3rd Floo
Cleveland OH 44113

Defendant

Debra Mullins, et al.
3099 East 63rd Street
Cleveland Ohio 44127
Property Details (from Cuyahoga County Auditors Office)

Owner
 
Class
Road Type
PV 
Water
MUN 
Gas
Sewer
SNS 
Electricity
Acreage
0.15300 
Land Use
PRIMARY 
Legal Depth
155.00 
Legal Frontage
43.00 
Average Depth
155 
Lot Square Ft.
6665 
Lot Shape
RT 
Topography
LV 
 