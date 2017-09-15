Common Pleas Tax Foreclosure

Date Filed
September 8, 2017
Case Number
885660
Amount
$720.60
Case Type
Tax Foreclosure
Judge
Judge D. Calabrese

Plaintiff

Filed by.
Treasurer of Cuyahoga County
C/O Justice Center, 9th Floor, 1200 Ontario St.
Cleveland, OH 44113

Plaintiff's Attorney

Adam David Jutte
Cuyahoga County Prosecutor's Office
310 West Lakeside Avenue
Cleveland OH 44113

Defendant

Richard A. Shippey, et al.
2221 East 97th Street
Cleveland Ohio 44106
Property Details (from Cuyahoga County Auditors Office)

Owner
CLEVELAND HOUSING NETWORK, INC 
Class
Road Type
PV 
Water
MUN 
Gas
Sewer
SNS 
Electricity
Acreage
0.09500 
Land Use
PRIMARY 
Legal Depth
153.00 
Legal Frontage
26.60 
Average Depth
153 
Lot Square Ft.
4131 
Lot Shape
RT 
Topography
LV 
 