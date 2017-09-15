Common Pleas Foreclosure
- Date Filed
- September 8, 2017
- Case Number
- 885700
- Amount
- $12,837,299.00
- Case Type
- Foreclosure
- Judge
- Judge J. Synenberg
Plaintiff
Filed by.
Lakeview Loan Servicing, LLC
Co Flagstar Bank, Fsb, 5151 Corporate Dr. Sutie 3-142
Troy, MI 48098
Plaintiff's Attorney
Carlisle McNellie Rini Kramer & Ulrich
24755 Chagrin Blvd, Ste 200
Beachwood OH 44122
Defendant
Jaime M. Justice, et al.
37720 Aurora RoadSolon Ohio 44139
