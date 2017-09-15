Common Pleas Foreclosure

Date Filed
September 8, 2017
Case Number
885700
Amount
$12,837,299.00
Case Type
Foreclosure
Judge
Judge J. Synenberg

Plaintiff

Filed by.
Lakeview Loan Servicing, LLC
Co Flagstar Bank, Fsb, 5151 Corporate Dr. Sutie 3-142
Troy, MI 48098

Plaintiff's Attorney

James Louis Sassano
Carlisle McNellie Rini Kramer & Ulrich
24755 Chagrin Blvd, Ste 200
Beachwood OH 44122

Defendant

Jaime M. Justice, et al.
37720 Aurora Road
Solon Ohio 44139
