Common Pleas Tort-motor vehicle
- Date Filed
- September 8, 2017
- Case Number
- 885706
- Amount
- $25,000.00
- Case Type
- Tort-motor vehicle
- Judge
- Judge S. Miday
Plaintiff
Filed by.
Wallace Symons, Jr., et al.
Henderson Mokhtari & Weatherly Co., Lpa 713 S. Front St, Suite 212
Columbus, OH 43206
Plaintiff's Attorney
Henderson Mokhtari & Weatherly Co., LPA
713 S. Front Street
Columbus OH 43206
Defendant
Old West Express, et al.
7513 Ritter Dr.Charlotte North Carolina 28270
About your information and the public record.