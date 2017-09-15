Common Pleas Tort-motor vehicle

Date Filed
September 8, 2017
Case Number
885706
Amount
$25,000.00
Case Type
Tort-motor vehicle
Judge
Judge S. Miday

Plaintiff

Filed by.
Wallace Symons, Jr., et al.
Henderson Mokhtari & Weatherly Co., Lpa 713 S. Front St, Suite 212
Columbus, OH 43206

Plaintiff's Attorney

Alvand Ali Mokhtari
Henderson Mokhtari & Weatherly Co., LPA
713 S. Front Street
Columbus OH 43206

Defendant

Old West Express, et al.
7513 Ritter Dr.
Charlotte North Carolina 28270
