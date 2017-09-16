Common Pleas Board of Revisions Tax Foreclosure

Date Filed
September 14, 2017
Case Number
15331
Amount
$364.24
Case Type
Board of Revisions Tax Foreclosure
Judge
Board of Revisions

Plaintiff

Filed by.
Treasurer of Cuyahoga County
C/O Justice Center, 9th Floor, 1200 Ontario St.
Cleveland, OH 44113

Plaintiff's Attorney

Gregory Bernard Rowinski
Gregory B. Rowinski
13810 Carpenter Road
Garfield Hts. OH 44125-5128

Defendant

Yasheen Jackson, et al.
3387 E. 114th St
Cleveland Ohio 44104
