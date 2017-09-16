Common Pleas Tort-medical malpractice
- Date Filed
- September 11, 2017
- Case Number
- 885726
- Amount
- $25,000.00
- Case Type
- Tort-medical malpractice
- Judge
- Judge J. Synenberg
Plaintiff
Filed by.
Michael Swihart
939 Greenfield Ave. S. W.Canton Ohio 44706
Plaintiff's Attorney
Nurenberg Paris Heller & McCarthy Co LPA
600 Superior Ave., East
Cleveland OH 44114-2654
Defendant
Ameripath Cleveland, Inc., et al.
7730 First Place, Ste. AOakwood Village Ohio 44146
