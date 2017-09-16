Common Pleas Tax Foreclosure

Date Filed
September 11, 2017
Case Number
885732
Amount
$2,772.05
Case Type
Tax Foreclosure
Judge
Judge N. Russo

Plaintiff

Filed by.
Treasurer of Cuyahoga County
C/O Justice Center, 9th Floor, 1200 Ontario St.
Cleveland, OH 44113

Plaintiff's Attorney

Michael Alfred Kenny Jr.
Cuyahoga County Prosecutor's Office
1200 Ontario St 9th Floor
Cleveland OH 44113

Defendant

Select Equity Group, Inc.
26700 Alsace Ct., Ste. 102
Beachwood Ohio 44122
Property Details (from Cuyahoga County Auditors Office)

Owner
 
Class
Road Type
 
Water
 
Gas
Sewer
 
Electricity
1 Bedroom
2 Bedroom
3 Bedroom
More Bedroom
Efficiencies
Units of Ref.
Zoning Code
U2-H2 
Zoning Use
APT- 
Tax Disrtict
440 
Use Area
5880 
Tax Abatement
 
Tax Description
4- 6 UNIT APARTMENTS 
Neighborhood
28071 
Total Buildings
Acreage
0.12800 
Land Use
PRIMARY 
Legal Depth
0.00 
Legal Frontage
0.00 
Average Depth
Lot Square Ft.
5586 
Lot Shape
 
Topography
 

Building Information

AC Percent
0
Average Unit Size
1470
Basement Type
FUL
Canopy
0
Condition
F
Construction Class
C
Date Built
1916
Effective Age
1940
Exterior Walls
BR
Floor Area
2940
Freezer/Cooler
0
Freight Elevator
0
Heat Type
HWS
Mezzinine Area
0
Night Deposit
0
Bathroooms
0
Living Units
4
Single Fixtures
0
Toilet Rooms
0
Total Fixtures
0
Office Area
0
Passenger Elevator
0
Retail Area
0
Sprinkler
N
Total Story Height
2
Wall Height
10

Building Use

Area
2940
Use Description
MULTI RES BSMT-UF
Description
BMT
Area
2940
Use Description
MULTI RESIDENCE
Description
1ST
Area
2940
Use Description
MULTI RESIDENCE
Description
2ND
 