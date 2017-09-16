Common Pleas Contract

Date Filed
September 11, 2017
Case Number
885755
Amount
$25,000.00
Case Type
Contract
Judge
Judge M. Shaughnessy

Plaintiff

Filed by.
USA Transportation Logistics, LLC
302 Osborne St.
Union South Carolina 29379

Plaintiff's Attorney

Marshal Manning Pitchford
DiCaudo Pitchford & Yoder, L.L.C.
209 S. Main Street, Third Floo
Akron OH 44308

Defendant

FD & VR Trucking and Logistics, Ltd., et al.
13500 Pearl Rd., Ste. 139-349
Strongsville Ohio 44136
