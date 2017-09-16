Common Pleas Contract
- Date Filed
- September 11, 2017
- Case Number
- 885755
- Amount
- $25,000.00
- Case Type
- Contract
- Judge
- Judge M. Shaughnessy
Plaintiff
Filed by.
USA Transportation Logistics, LLC
302 Osborne St.Union South Carolina 29379
Plaintiff's Attorney
DiCaudo Pitchford & Yoder, L.L.C.
209 S. Main Street, Third Floo
Akron OH 44308
Defendant
FD & VR Trucking and Logistics, Ltd., et al.
13500 Pearl Rd., Ste. 139-349Strongsville Ohio 44136
