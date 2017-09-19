Common Pleas Foreclosure

Date Filed
September 12, 2017
Case Number
885832
Amount
$217,687.90
Case Type
Foreclosure
Judge
Judge K. Gallagher

Plaintiff

Filed by.
Nationstar Mortgage, LLC
C/O Nationstar Mortgage Llc, 8950 Cypress Waters Blvd.
Coppell, TX 75019

Plaintiff's Attorney

John Eli Codrea
Manley Deas Kochalski LLC
230 West Huron Road
Cleveland OH 44113

Defendant

Unknown Successor Trustee of Patricia Bosway, et al.
Address unknown
Address unknown
Property Details (from Cuyahoga County Auditors Office)

Owner
 
Class
Road Type
PV 
Water
MUN 
Gas
Sewer
SP 
Electricity
Acreage
0.94700 
Land Use
PRIMARY 
Legal Depth
275.00 
Legal Frontage
150.00 
Average Depth
275 
Lot Square Ft.
41250 
Lot Shape
RT 
Topography
LV 
 