Common Pleas Board of Revisions Tax Foreclosure

Date Filed
September 18, 2017
Case Number
15342
Amount
$1,832.97
Case Type
Board of Revisions Tax Foreclosure
Judge
Board of Revisions

Plaintiff

Filed by.
Treasurer of Cuyahoga County
C/O Justice Center, 9th Floor, 1200 Ontario St.
Cleveland, OH 44113

Plaintiff's Attorney

Judith Elaine Walker Miles
Cuyahoga Co Prosecutor
Justice Center
Cleveland OH 44113

Defendant

Tracy Moss, et al.
4065 Eastway Road
South Euclid Ohio 44121
Return to List

About your information and the public record.

Property Details (from Cuyahoga County Auditors Office)

Owner
MOSS, TRACY 
Class
Road Type
PV 
Water
MUN 
Gas
Sewer
SNS 
Electricity
Acreage
0.10100 
Land Use
PRIMARY 
Legal Depth
110.00 
Legal Frontage
40.00 
Average Depth
110 
Lot Square Ft.
4400 
Lot Shape
RT 
Topography
LV 
 