Common Pleas Consumer Debt

Date Filed
September 13, 2017
Case Number
885854
Amount
$2,623.28
Case Type
Consumer Debt
Judge
Judge B. Corrigan

Plaintiff

Filed by.
Capital One Bank (USA), NA
C/O Lyons, Doughty & Veldhuis P. C., 471 East Broad St. 12th Floor
Columbus, OH 43215

Plaintiff's Attorney

Nicholas John Cheek
Cheek Law Offices, LLC
471 East Broad Street, 12th Fl
Columbus OH 43215

Defendant

Osman Muhammad
1219 Hereford Rd
Cleveland Heights Ohio 44118
