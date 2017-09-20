Common Pleas Foreclosure

Date Filed
September 13, 2017
Case Number
885864
Amount
$57,614.04
Case Type
Foreclosure
Judge
Judge D. Gaul

Plaintiff

Filed by.
Federal National Mortgage Association
International Plaza Ii, 14221 Dallas Parkway, Ste. 1000
Dallas, TX 75254

Plaintiff's Attorney

John Eli Codrea
Manley Deas Kochalski LLC
230 West Huron Road
Cleveland OH 44113

Defendant

Unknown Successor of Loretta C. Valencic, et al.
Address unknown
Address unknown
Property Details (from Cuyahoga County Auditors Office)

Owner
VALENCIC, LORETTA C. TRUSTEE 
Class
Road Type
PV 
Water
MUN 
Gas
Sewer
SNS 
Electricity
Acreage
0.13800 
Land Use
PRIMARY 
Legal Depth
120.00 
Legal Frontage
50.00 
Average Depth
120 
Lot Square Ft.
6000 
Lot Shape
RT 
Topography
LV 
 