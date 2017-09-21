Common Pleas Board of Revisions Tax Foreclosure
- Date Filed
- September 19, 2017
- Case Number
- 15351
- Amount
- $148.29
- Case Type
- Board of Revisions Tax Foreclosure
- Judge
- Board of Revisions
Plaintiff
Filed by.
Treasurer of Cuyahoga County
C/O Justice Center, 9th Floor, 1200 Ontario St.
Cleveland, OH 44113
Plaintiff's Attorney
Cuyahoga County Prosecutor's Office
1200 Ontario St 9th Floor
Cleveland OH 44113
Defendant
David L. Carroll, et al.
12524 Forest Hill Ave.Cleveland Ohio 44112
