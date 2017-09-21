Common Pleas Tax Foreclosure

Date Filed
September 14, 2017
Case Number
885909
Amount
$1,796.05
Case Type
Tax Foreclosure
Judge
Judge S. Miday

Plaintiff

Filed by.
Treasurer of Cuyahoga County
C/O Justice Center, 9th Floor, 1200 Ontario St.
Cleveland, OH 44113

Plaintiff's Attorney

Hannah Felicia Grossma Singerman
Cuyahoga County Prosecutor's Office
310 W. Lakeside Ave., 3rd Floo
Cleveland OH 44113

Defendant

Witzprops, LLC, etc., et al.
24460 Aurora Road
Bedford Heights Ohio 44146
Return to List

About your information and the public record.

Property Details (from Cuyahoga County Auditors Office)

Owner
WITZ PROPS., LLC 
Class
Road Type
PV 
Water
MUN 
Gas
Sewer
SNS 
Electricity
Acreage
0.15000 
Land Use
PRIMARY 
Legal Depth
163.00 
Legal Frontage
40.00 
Average Depth
163 
Lot Square Ft.
6520 
Lot Shape
RT 
Topography
LV 
 