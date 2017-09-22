Common Pleas Tax Foreclosure

Date Filed
September 15, 2017
Case Number
885959
Amount
$1,763.92
Case Type
Tax Foreclosure
Judge
Judge D. Matia

Plaintiff

Filed by.
Treasurer of Cuyahoga County
C/O Justice Center, 9th Floor, 1200 Ontario St.
Cleveland, OH 44113

Plaintiff's Attorney

Adam David Jutte
Cuyahoga County Prosecutor's Office
310 West Lakeside Avenue
Cleveland OH 44113

Defendant

Marcel Grayer, et al.
14128 Sanctuary Terrace Ln., Unit 201
Orlando Florida 32832
Property Details (from Cuyahoga County Auditors Office)

Owner
Grayer, Marcel 
Class
Road Type
PV 
Water
MUN 
Gas
Sewer
SNS 
Electricity
Acreage
0.11800 
Land Use
PRIMARY 
Legal Depth
114.00 
Legal Frontage
45.00 
Average Depth
114 
Lot Square Ft.
5130 
Lot Shape
RT 
Topography
LV 
 