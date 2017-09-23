Common Pleas Board of Revisions Tax Foreclosure
- Date Filed
- September 21, 2017
- Case Number
- 15370
- Amount
- $1,197.53
- Case Type
- Board of Revisions Tax Foreclosure
- Judge
- Board of Revisions
Plaintiff
Filed by.
Treasurer of Cuyahoga County
C/O Justice Center, 9th Floor, 1200 Ontario St.
Cleveland, OH 44113
Plaintiff's Attorney
Cuyahoga County Prosecutor's Office
1200 Ontario St 9th Floor
Cleveland OH 44113
Defendant
Springboard Housing LVA1, LLC, et al.
601 Lakeside Ave., Rm. 510Cleveland Ohio 44114
