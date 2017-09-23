Common Pleas Tax Foreclosure

Date Filed
September 18, 2017
Case Number
886044
Amount
$1,771.09
Case Type
Tax Foreclosure
Judge
Judge J. Synenberg

Plaintiff

Filed by.
Treasurer of Cuyahoga County
C/O Justice Center, 9th Floor, 1200 Ontario St.
Cleveland, OH 44113

Plaintiff's Attorney

Adam David Jutte
Cuyahoga County Prosecutor's Office
310 West Lakeside Avenue
Cleveland OH 44113

Defendant

J-Five Management, LLC
2264 East 89th St.
Cleveland Ohio 44106
Return to List

About your information and the public record.

Property Details (from Cuyahoga County Auditors Office)

Owner
HALE, ALVIN JR. & MONIQUE 
Class
Road Type
PV 
Water
MUN 
Gas
Sewer
SNS 
Electricity
Acreage
0.07400 
Land Use
PRIMARY 
Legal Depth
87.00 
Legal Frontage
37.00 
Average Depth
87 
Lot Square Ft.
3219 
Lot Shape
RT 
Topography
LV 
 