Common Pleas Tax Foreclosure
- Date Filed
- September 18, 2017
- Case Number
- 886044
- Amount
- $1,771.09
- Case Type
- Tax Foreclosure
- Judge
- Judge J. Synenberg
Plaintiff
Filed by.
Treasurer of Cuyahoga County
C/O Justice Center, 9th Floor, 1200 Ontario St.
Cleveland, OH 44113
Plaintiff's Attorney
Cuyahoga County Prosecutor's Office
310 West Lakeside Avenue
Cleveland OH 44113
Defendant
J-Five Management, LLC
2264 East 89th St.Cleveland Ohio 44106
About your information and the public record.