Common Pleas Tax Foreclosure
- Date Filed
- September 18, 2017
- Case Number
- 886052
- Amount
- $3,296.88
- Case Type
- Tax Foreclosure
- Judge
- Judge D. Calabrese
Plaintiff
Filed by.
Treasurer of Cuyahoga County
C/O Justice Center, 9th Floor, 1200 Ontario St.
Cleveland, OH 44113
Plaintiff's Attorney
Gregory B. Rowinski
13810 Carpenter Road
Garfield Hts. OH 44125-5128
Defendant
Allen W. Harrison, et al.
15925 Saranac RoadCleveland Ohio 44110
About your information and the public record.
Property Details (from Cuyahoga County Auditors Office)
- Owner
- LOUNDMON, QUEEN
- Class
- C
- Road Type
- PV
- Water
- MUN
- Gas
- Y
- Sewer
- SNS
- Electricity
- Y
- 1 Bedroom
- 0
- 2 Bedroom
- 0
- 3 Bedroom
- 0
- More Bedroom
- 0
- Efficiencies
- 0
- Units of Ref.
- 7
- Zoning Code
- 2F
- Zoning Use
- 2F
- Tax Disrtict
- 30
- Use Area
- 4250
- Tax Abatement
-
- Tax Description
- WALK-UP APTS 7-19 U
- Neighborhood
- 22075
- Total Buildings
- 1
- Acreage
- 0.10700
- Land Use
- PRIMARY
- Legal Depth
- 0.00
- Legal Frontage
- 35.00
- Average Depth
- 0
- Lot Square Ft.
- 4655
- Lot Shape
-
- Topography
- LV
Building Information
- AC Percent
- 0
- Average Unit Size
- 607
- Basement Type
- FUL
- Canopy
- 0
- Condition
- G
- Construction Class
- C
- Date Built
- 1920
- Effective Age
- 1960
- Exterior Walls
- BR
- Floor Area
- 2125
- Freezer/Cooler
- 0
- Freight Elevator
- 0
- Heat Type
- HWS
- Mezzinine Area
- 0
- Night Deposit
- 0
- Bathroooms
- 7
- Living Units
- 7
- Single Fixtures
- 7
- Toilet Rooms
- 0
- Total Fixtures
- 28
- Office Area
- 0
- Passenger Elevator
- 0
- Retail Area
- 0
- Sprinkler
- N
- Total Story Height
- 2
- Wall Height
- 9
Building Use
- Area
- 1806
- Use Description
- MULTI RES BSMT-UF
- Description
- BMT
- Area
- 319
- Use Description
- MULTI RES BSMT-FIN
- Description
- BMT
- Area
- 2125
- Use Description
- MULTI RESIDENCE
- Description
- 1ST
- Area
- 2125
- Use Description
- MULTI RESIDENCE
- Description
- 2ND