Common Pleas Tax Foreclosure

Date Filed
September 18, 2017
Case Number
886052
Amount
$3,296.88
Case Type
Tax Foreclosure
Judge
Judge D. Calabrese

Plaintiff

Filed by.
Treasurer of Cuyahoga County
C/O Justice Center, 9th Floor, 1200 Ontario St.
Cleveland, OH 44113

Plaintiff's Attorney

Gregory Bernard Rowinski
Gregory B. Rowinski
13810 Carpenter Road
Garfield Hts. OH 44125-5128

Defendant

Allen W. Harrison, et al.
15925 Saranac Road
Cleveland Ohio 44110
Property Details (from Cuyahoga County Auditors Office)

Owner
LOUNDMON, QUEEN 
Class
Road Type
PV 
Water
MUN 
Gas
Sewer
SNS 
Electricity
1 Bedroom
2 Bedroom
3 Bedroom
More Bedroom
Efficiencies
Units of Ref.
Zoning Code
2F 
Zoning Use
2F 
Tax Disrtict
30 
Use Area
4250 
Tax Abatement
 
Tax Description
WALK-UP APTS 7-19 U 
Neighborhood
22075 
Total Buildings
Acreage
0.10700 
Land Use
PRIMARY 
Legal Depth
0.00 
Legal Frontage
35.00 
Average Depth
Lot Square Ft.
4655 
Lot Shape
 
Topography
LV 

Building Information

AC Percent
0
Average Unit Size
607
Basement Type
FUL
Canopy
0
Condition
G
Construction Class
C
Date Built
1920
Effective Age
1960
Exterior Walls
BR
Floor Area
2125
Freezer/Cooler
0
Freight Elevator
0
Heat Type
HWS
Mezzinine Area
0
Night Deposit
0
Bathroooms
7
Living Units
7
Single Fixtures
7
Toilet Rooms
0
Total Fixtures
28
Office Area
0
Passenger Elevator
0
Retail Area
0
Sprinkler
N
Total Story Height
2
Wall Height
9

Building Use

Area
1806
Use Description
MULTI RES BSMT-UF
Description
BMT
Area
319
Use Description
MULTI RES BSMT-FIN
Description
BMT
Area
2125
Use Description
MULTI RESIDENCE
Description
1ST
Area
2125
Use Description
MULTI RESIDENCE
Description
2ND
 