Common Pleas Tax Foreclosure

Date Filed
September 18, 2017
Case Number
886057
Amount
$1,506.59
Case Type
Tax Foreclosure
Judge
Judge D. Matia

Plaintiff

Filed by.
Treasurer of Cuyahoga County
C/O Justice Center, 9th Floor, 1200 Ontario St.
Cleveland, OH 44113

Plaintiff's Attorney

Hannah Felicia Grossma Singerman
Cuyahoga County Prosecutor's Office
310 W. Lakeside Ave., 3rd Floo
Cleveland OH 44113

Defendant

Christopher Balducci, et al.
11717 Milligan Ave.
Cleveland Ohio 44135
Property Details (from Cuyahoga County Auditors Office)

Owner
 
Class
Road Type
PV 
Water
MUN 
Gas
Sewer
SNS 
Electricity
Acreage
0.15000 
Land Use
PRIMARY 
Legal Depth
109.00 
Legal Frontage
60.00 
Average Depth
109 
Lot Square Ft.
6534 
Lot Shape
RT 
Topography
LV 
 