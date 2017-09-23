Common Pleas Foreclosure

Date Filed
September 18, 2017
Case Number
886096
Amount
$85,623.21
Case Type
Foreclosure
Judge
Judge S. Gallagher

Plaintiff

Filed by.
Wells Fargo Bank, NA, etc.
C/O Ocwen Loan Servicing, Llc, 1661 Worthington Rd, Ste. 100
West Palm Beach, FL 33409

Plaintiff's Attorney

Michael Reese Brinkman
Gerner-Kearns Co., LPA
809 Wrights Summit Parkway
Ft. Wright KY 41011

Defendant

Nancy G. Rullis, et al.
4081 Wilmington Rd
South Euclid Ohio 44121
Property Details (from Cuyahoga County Auditors Office)

Owner
 
Class
Road Type
PV 
Water
MUN 
Gas
Sewer
SNS 
Electricity
Acreage
0.12500 
Land Use
PRIMARY 
Legal Depth
136.00 
Legal Frontage
40.00 
Average Depth
136 
Lot Square Ft.
5440 
Lot Shape
RT 
Topography
LV 
 