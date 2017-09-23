Common Pleas Foreclosure
- Date Filed
- September 18, 2017
- Case Number
- 886096
- Amount
- $85,623.21
- Case Type
- Foreclosure
- Judge
- Judge S. Gallagher
Plaintiff
Filed by.
Wells Fargo Bank, NA, etc.
C/O Ocwen Loan Servicing, Llc, 1661 Worthington Rd, Ste. 100
West Palm Beach, FL 33409
Plaintiff's Attorney
Gerner-Kearns Co., LPA
809 Wrights Summit Parkway
Ft. Wright KY 41011
Defendant
Nancy G. Rullis, et al.
4081 Wilmington RdSouth Euclid Ohio 44121
About your information and the public record.