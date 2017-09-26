Common Pleas Board of Revisions Tax Foreclosure

Date Filed
September 22, 2017
Case Number
15374
Amount
$1,461.05
Case Type
Board of Revisions Tax Foreclosure
Judge
Board of Revisions

Plaintiff

Filed by.
Treasurer of Cuyahoga County
C/O Justice Center, 9th Floor, 1200 Ontario St.
Cleveland, OH 44113

Plaintiff's Attorney

Anthony John Giunta Jr.
Anthony J. Giunta, Jr.
25000 Euclid Avenue
Euclid OH 44117

Defendant

C&C Rehab, LLC
972 Paxton Road
Cleveland Ohio 44108
Property Details (from Cuyahoga County Auditors Office)

Owner
ABSOLUTE CAPITAL INC 
Class
Road Type
PV 
Water
MUN 
Gas
Sewer
SNS 
Electricity
Acreage
0.11600 
Land Use
PRIMARY 
Legal Depth
112.00 
Legal Frontage
45.30 
Average Depth
112 
Lot Square Ft.
5040 
Lot Shape
RT 
Topography
LV 
 