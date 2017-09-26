Common Pleas Board of Revisions Tax Foreclosure

Date Filed
September 22, 2017
Case Number
15375
Amount
$634.96
Case Type
Board of Revisions Tax Foreclosure
Judge
Board of Revisions

Plaintiff

Filed by.
Treasurer of Cuyahoga County
C/O Justice Center, 9th Floor, 1200 Ontario St.
Cleveland, OH 44113

Plaintiff's Attorney

Michael Alfred Kenny Jr.
Cuyahoga County Prosecutor's Office
1200 Ontario St 9th Floor
Cleveland OH 44113

Defendant

LTH Property Management, LLC, et al.
3121 Yorkshire Road
Cleveland Heights Ohio 44118
Property Details (from Cuyahoga County Auditors Office)

Owner
Higginsbottoms, Lee T. 
Class
Road Type
PV 
Water
MUN 
Gas
Sewer
SNS 
Electricity
1 Bedroom
2 Bedroom
3 Bedroom
More Bedroom
Efficiencies
Units of Ref.
Zoning Code
LR 
Zoning Use
RET- 
Tax Disrtict
30 
Use Area
3081 
Tax Abatement
 
Tax Description
OTHER COMMERCIAL NEC 
Neighborhood
22073 
Total Buildings
Acreage
0.10100 
Land Use
PRIMARY 
Legal Depth
0.00 
Legal Frontage
54.70 
Average Depth
Lot Square Ft.
4400 
Lot Shape
 
Topography
LV 

Building Information

AC Percent
0
Average Unit Size
0
Basement Type
SLB
Canopy
0
Condition
VP
Construction Class
C
Date Built
1934
Effective Age
1920
Exterior Walls
BR
Floor Area
2595
Freezer/Cooler
0
Freight Elevator
0
Heat Type
UNH
Mezzinine Area
0
Night Deposit
0
Bathroooms
0
Living Units
0
Single Fixtures
0
Toilet Rooms
1
Total Fixtures
2
Office Area
0
Passenger Elevator
0
Retail Area
0
Sprinkler
N
Total Story Height
1
Wall Height
14

Building Use

Area
2595
Use Description
COMM SERVICE GARAGE
Description
1ST

Building Information

AC Percent
0
Average Unit Size
0
Basement Type
SLB
Canopy
0
Condition
VP
Construction Class
C
Date Built
1965
Effective Age
1930
Exterior Walls
BR
Floor Area
486
Freezer/Cooler
0
Freight Elevator
0
Heat Type
UNH
Mezzinine Area
0
Night Deposit
0
Bathroooms
0
Living Units
0
Single Fixtures
0
Toilet Rooms
0
Total Fixtures
0
Office Area
0
Passenger Elevator
0
Retail Area
0
Sprinkler
N
Total Story Height
1
Wall Height
14

Building Use

Area
486
Use Description
OFFICE
Description
1ST
 