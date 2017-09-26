Common Pleas Board of Revisions Tax Foreclosure

Date Filed
September 22, 2017
Case Number
15376
Amount
$802.58
Case Type
Board of Revisions Tax Foreclosure
Judge
Board of Revisions

Plaintiff

Filed by.
Treasurer of Cuyahoga County
C/O Justice Center, 9th Floor, 1200 Ontario St.
Cleveland, OH 44113

Plaintiff's Attorney

Michael Alfred Kenny Jr.
Cuyahoga County Prosecutor's Office
1200 Ontario St 9th Floor
Cleveland OH 44113

Defendant

Mon Cheri Davenport, et al.
2272 Bellfield Ave.
Cleveland Heights Ohio 44106
Property Details (from Cuyahoga County Auditors Office)

Owner
 
Class
Road Type
PV 
Water
MUN 
Gas
Sewer
SNS 
Electricity
Acreage
0.04800 
Land Use
PRIMARY 
Legal Depth
65.00 
Legal Frontage
30.00 
Average Depth
65 
Lot Square Ft.
2100 
Lot Shape
RT 
Topography
LV 
 