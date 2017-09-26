Common Pleas Board of Revisions Tax Foreclosure
- Date Filed
- September 22, 2017
- Case Number
- 15387
- Amount
- $689.56
- Case Type
- Board of Revisions Tax Foreclosure
- Judge
- Board of Revisions
Plaintiff
Filed by.
Treasurer of Cuyahoga County
C/O Justice Center, 9th Floor, 1200 Ontario St.
Cleveland, OH 44113
Plaintiff's Attorney
Cuyahoga County Prosecutor's Office
310 West Lakeside Avenue
Cleveland OH 44113
Defendant
A Plan International, LLC, et al.
13940 Cedar Rd., #259University Heights Ohio 44118
