Date Filed
September 19, 2017
Case Number
886110
Amount
$25,000.00
Case Type
Tort-motor vehicle
Judge
Judge S. Gallagher

Plaintiff

Filed by.
Jasmine R. Williams
20710 Harvard Ave
Highland Hills Ohio 44122

Plaintiff's Attorney

Thomas Leo Brunn Jr.
The Brunn Law Firm Co., L.P.A.
208 Hoyt Block
Cleveland OH 44113-1230

Defendant

Progressive Specialty Insurance Company, et al.
4400 Easton Common Way, Ste. 125
Columbus Ohio 43219
