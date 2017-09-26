Common Pleas Contract
- Date Filed
- September 19, 2017
- Case Number
- 886136
- Amount
- $114,647.84
- Case Type
- Contract
- Judge
- Judge M. Clancy
Plaintiff
Filed by.
LCS Financial Services Corporation
Co Sonnek And Goldblatt Ltd, 2368 Victory Parkway, Ste. 420
Cincinnati, OH 45206
Plaintiff's Attorney
Sonnek & Goldblatt, Ltd.
2368 Victory Parkway, Ste. 420
Cincinnati OH 45206
Defendant
Rena M. Addison
603 E. 123rd Street, Apt. 2Cleveland Ohio 44108
About your information and the public record.