Common Pleas Contract

Date Filed
September 19, 2017
Case Number
886136
Amount
$114,647.84
Case Type
Contract
Judge
Judge M. Clancy

Plaintiff

Filed by.
LCS Financial Services Corporation
Co Sonnek And Goldblatt Ltd, 2368 Victory Parkway, Ste. 420
Cincinnati, OH 45206

Plaintiff's Attorney

Gregory Alan Goldblatt
Sonnek & Goldblatt, Ltd.
2368 Victory Parkway, Ste. 420
Cincinnati OH 45206

Defendant

Rena M. Addison
603 E. 123rd Street, Apt. 2
Cleveland Ohio 44108
Return to List

About your information and the public record.

 