Common Pleas Tax Foreclosure

Date Filed
September 19, 2017
Case Number
886149
Amount
$768.23
Case Type
Tax Foreclosure
Judge
Judge N. McDonnell

Plaintiff

Filed by.
Treasurer of Cuyahoga County
C/O Justice Center, 9th Floor, 1200 Ontario St.
Cleveland, OH 44113

Plaintiff's Attorney

Adam David Jutte
Cuyahoga County Prosecutor's Office
310 West Lakeside Avenue
Cleveland OH 44113

Defendant

Benjamin David Simmons, et al.
27400 Chardon Road
Willoughby Hills Ohio 44092
Return to List

About your information and the public record.

Property Details (from Cuyahoga County Auditors Office)

Owner
SGR PROPERTIES, LLC. 
Class
Road Type
PV 
Water
MUN 
Gas
Sewer
SNS 
Electricity
Acreage
0.06500 
Land Use
PRIMARY 
Legal Depth
81.00 
Legal Frontage
35.00 
Average Depth
81 
Lot Square Ft.
2835 
Lot Shape
RT 
Topography
LV 
 