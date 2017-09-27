Common Pleas Board of Revisions Tax Foreclosure

Date Filed
September 25, 2017
Case Number
15388
Amount
$182.52
Case Type
Board of Revisions Tax Foreclosure
Judge
Board of Revisions

Plaintiff

Filed by.
Treasurer of Cuyahoga County
C/O Justice Center, 9th Floor, 1200 Ontario St.
Cleveland, OH 44113

Plaintiff's Attorney

Anthony John Giunta Jr.
Anthony J. Giunta, Jr.
25000 Euclid Avenue
Euclid OH 44117

Defendant

Vickie R. Williams, et al.
21625 Chagrin Blvd., #240
Beachwood Ohio 44122
Property Details (from Cuyahoga County Auditors Office)

Owner
 
Class
Road Type
PS 
Water
Gas
Sewer
Electricity
Acreage
0.14700 
Land Use
PRIMARY 
Legal Depth
160.00 
Legal Frontage
40.00 
Average Depth
160 
Lot Square Ft.
6400 
Lot Shape
RT 
Topography
LV 
 