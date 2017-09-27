Common Pleas Tax Foreclosure

Date Filed
September 20, 2017
Case Number
886182
Amount
$1,504.94
Case Type
Tax Foreclosure
Judge
Judge D. Calabrese

Plaintiff

Filed by.
Treasurer of Cuyahoga County
C/O Justice Center, 9th Floor, 1200 Ontario St.
Cleveland, OH 44113

Plaintiff's Attorney

Adam David Jutte
Cuyahoga County Prosecutor's Office
310 West Lakeside Avenue
Cleveland OH 44113

Defendant

Terry Mitchell, et al.
16405 Euclid Ave.
Cleveland Ohio 44112
Return to List

About your information and the public record.

Property Details (from Cuyahoga County Auditors Office)

Owner
 
Class
Road Type
PV 
Water
MUN 
Gas
Sewer
SNS 
Electricity
1 Bedroom
2 Bedroom
3 Bedroom
More Bedroom
Efficiencies
Units of Ref.
Zoning Code
SI 
Zoning Use
IND- 
Tax Disrtict
30 
Use Area
Tax Abatement
 
Tax Description
OTHER COMMERCIAL NEC 
Neighborhood
22073 
Total Buildings
Acreage
0.06900 
Land Use
PRIMARY 
Legal Depth
0.00 
Legal Frontage
26.00 
Average Depth
Lot Square Ft.
3008 
Lot Shape
 
Topography
LV 
 