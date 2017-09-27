Common Pleas Foreclosure

Date Filed
September 20, 2017
Case Number
886193
Amount
$55,043.36
Case Type
Foreclosure
Judge
Judge S. Gall

Plaintiff

Filed by.
U.S. Bank, NA, etc.
C/O Ocwen Loan Servicing, Llc, 1661 Worthington Rd., Ste. 100
West Palm Beach, FL 33409

Plaintiff's Attorney

Ted Alan Humbert
The Law Offices of John D Clunk Co LPA
4500 Courthouse Blvd
Stow OH 44224

Defendant

William Giernacky, et al.
3268 East 128th Street
Cleveland Ohio 44120
Property Details (from Cuyahoga County Auditors Office)

Owner
GIERNACKY, WILLIAM AND TUCKER, 
Class
Road Type
PV 
Water
MUN 
Gas
Sewer
SNS 
Electricity
Acreage
0.13800 
Land Use
PRIMARY 
Legal Depth
150.00 
Legal Frontage
40.00 
Average Depth
150 
Lot Square Ft.
6000 
Lot Shape
RT 
Topography
LV 
 