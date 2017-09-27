Common Pleas Foreclosure
- Date Filed
- September 20, 2017
- Case Number
- 886193
- Amount
- $55,043.36
- Case Type
- Foreclosure
- Judge
- Judge S. Gall
Plaintiff
Filed by.
U.S. Bank, NA, etc.
C/O Ocwen Loan Servicing, Llc, 1661 Worthington Rd., Ste. 100
West Palm Beach, FL 33409
Plaintiff's Attorney
The Law Offices of John D Clunk Co LPA
4500 Courthouse Blvd
Stow OH 44224
Defendant
William Giernacky, et al.
3268 East 128th StreetCleveland Ohio 44120
