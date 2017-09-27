Common Pleas Tax Foreclosure

Date Filed
September 20, 2017
Case Number
886207
Amount
$12,652.32
Case Type
Tax Foreclosure
Judge
Judge S. Miday

Plaintiff

Filed by.
Treasurer of Cuyahoga County
C/O Justice Center, 9th Floor, 1200 Ontario St.
Cleveland, OH 44113

Plaintiff's Attorney

Matthew Harrison Grabenstein
Cuyahoga County Prosecutor's Office
310 W. Lakeside Ave., 3rd Floo
Cleveland OH 44113

Defendant

Alan M. Applegate, et al.
P. O. Box 18846
Cleveland, OH 44118
Property Details (from Cuyahoga County Auditors Office)

Owner
Applegate, Alan M 
Class
Road Type
PV 
Water
MUN 
Gas
Sewer
SNS 
Electricity
Acreage
0.18600 
Land Use
PRIMARY 
Legal Depth
180.00 
Legal Frontage
45.00 
Average Depth
180 
Lot Square Ft.
8100 
Lot Shape
RT 
Topography
LV 
 