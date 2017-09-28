Common Pleas Board of Revisions Tax Foreclosure

Date Filed
September 26, 2017
Case Number
15393
Amount
$4,680.81
Case Type
Board of Revisions Tax Foreclosure
Judge
Board of Revisions

Plaintiff

Filed by.
Treasurer of Cuyahoga County
C/O Justice Center, 9th Floor, 1200 Ontario St.
Cleveland, OH 44113

Plaintiff's Attorney

Gregory Bernard Rowinski
Gregory B. Rowinski
13810 Carpenter Road
Garfield Hts. OH 44125-5128

Defendant

Joseph M. Bayura Jr., et al.
3852 Ridge Rd.
Cleveland Ohio 44144
Property Details (from Cuyahoga County Auditors Office)

Owner
KARAFIAT, BETTY JAYNE 
Class
Road Type
PV 
Water
MUN 
Gas
Sewer
SNS 
Electricity
1 Bedroom
2 Bedroom
3 Bedroom
More Bedroom
Efficiencies
Units of Ref.
Zoning Code
SI 
Zoning Use
IND- 
Tax Disrtict
10 
Use Area
3374 
Tax Abatement
 
Tax Description
STORE W/ WALKUP APTS 
Neighborhood
50077 
Total Buildings
Acreage
0.19900 
Land Use
PRIMARY 
Legal Depth
0.00 
Legal Frontage
0.00 
Average Depth
Lot Square Ft.
8647 
Lot Shape
 
Topography
LV 

Building Information

AC Percent
0
Average Unit Size
0
Basement Type
FUL
Canopy
0
Condition
AVG
Construction Class
D
Date Built
1912
Effective Age
1950
Exterior Walls
FR
Floor Area
1008
Freezer/Cooler
0
Freight Elevator
0
Heat Type
FHA
Mezzinine Area
0
Night Deposit
0
Bathroooms
0
Living Units
0
Single Fixtures
0
Toilet Rooms
0
Total Fixtures
0
Office Area
0
Passenger Elevator
0
Retail Area
0
Sprinkler
N
Total Story Height
1
Wall Height
9

Building Use

Area
1152
Use Description
STGE WHSE BASEMENT
Description
BMT
Area
1008
Use Description
COMM SERVICE GARAGE
Description
1ST
Area
432
Use Description
APARTMENTS
Description
2ND

Building Information

AC Percent
0
Average Unit Size
0
Basement Type
SLB
Canopy
44
Condition
AVG
Construction Class
D
Date Built
1959
Effective Age
1969
Exterior Walls
CB
Floor Area
394
Freezer/Cooler
0
Freight Elevator
0
Heat Type
FHA
Mezzinine Area
0
Night Deposit
0
Bathroooms
0
Living Units
0
Single Fixtures
0
Toilet Rooms
0
Total Fixtures
0
Office Area
0
Passenger Elevator
0
Retail Area
0
Sprinkler
N
Total Story Height
1
Wall Height
12

Building Amenity

Measure
44
Type
CPYC
Floor Level
CANOPY-UNF PLAZA TYP

Building Use

Area
394
Use Description
STORAGE WAREHOUSE
Description
1ST

Building Information

AC Percent
0
Average Unit Size
0
Basement Type
FUL
Canopy
100
Condition
AVG
Construction Class
D
Date Built
1971
Effective Age
1978
Exterior Walls
BR
Floor Area
440
Freezer/Cooler
0
Freight Elevator
0
Heat Type
FHA
Mezzinine Area
0
Night Deposit
0
Bathroooms
0
Living Units
0
Single Fixtures
0
Toilet Rooms
2
Total Fixtures
4
Office Area
0
Passenger Elevator
0
Retail Area
0
Sprinkler
N
Total Story Height
1
Wall Height
12

Building Amenity

Measure
100
Type
CPYC
Floor Level
CANOPY-UNF PLAZA TYP

Building Use

Area
440
Use Description
STGE WHSE BASEMENT
Description
BMT
Area
440
Use Description
RETAIL-STORE
Description
1ST

Building Information

AC Percent
0
Average Unit Size
0
Basement Type
SLB
Canopy
0
Condition
AVG
Construction Class
D
Date Built
1970
Effective Age
1978
Exterior Walls
FR
Floor Area
1100
Freezer/Cooler
0
Freight Elevator
0
Heat Type
UNH
Mezzinine Area
0
Night Deposit
0
Bathroooms
0
Living Units
0
Single Fixtures
0
Toilet Rooms
0
Total Fixtures
0
Office Area
0
Passenger Elevator
0
Retail Area
0
Sprinkler
N
Total Story Height
1
Wall Height
12

Building Use

Area
1100
Use Description
COMM SERVICE GARAGE
Description
1ST
 