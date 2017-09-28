Common Pleas Board of Revisions Tax Foreclosure

Date Filed
September 26, 2017
Case Number
15404
Amount
$2,631.50
Case Type
Board of Revisions Tax Foreclosure
Judge
Board of Revisions

Plaintiff

Filed by.
Treasurer of Cuyahoga County
C/O Justice Center, 9th Floor, 1200 Ontario St.
Cleveland, OH 44113

Plaintiff's Attorney

Adam David Jutte
Cuyahoga County Prosecutor's Office
310 West Lakeside Avenue
Cleveland OH 44113

Defendant

Deborah Dawson, et al.
15408 Shirley Ave.
Maple Heights Ohio 44137
Property Details (from Cuyahoga County Auditors Office)

Owner
DAVIS, MICHAEL 
Class
Road Type
PV 
Water
MUN 
Gas
Sewer
SNS 
Electricity
Acreage
0.10400 
Land Use
PRIMARY 
Legal Depth
111.00 
Legal Frontage
41.00 
Average Depth
111 
Lot Square Ft.
4551 
Lot Shape
RT 
Topography
LV 
 